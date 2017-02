Share this:

Many know Area Four in Cambridge for their award winning pizzas. Well now there’s a second location in the South End, right outside of the Ink Block. The new Area Four will have an elevated menu, featuring wood fired chicken, charred octopus, and an exciting bar program.

For more info on Area Four, check them out online:

AreaFour.com

Twitter: @AREA_FOUR

Instagram: @AREAFOUR