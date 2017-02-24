Dining Playbook: Best Spots to Dine When Temps Start to Rise

Share this:

These past couple of days sure have felt like spring around Boston. Are we already done with winter? (We sure hope so). Or is there another storm brewing? In this time of uncertainty, let’s take advantage, and dine outdoors.

While these restaurants have noted that their outdoor seating is available, we suggest calling ahead to make sure.

If you live south of Boston, head to Kings at Legacy Place.

With twenty bowling lanes, a full service restaurant and lounge, and three premium bars, Kings is great for friends and family alike. This isn’t your typical bowling alley food- the menu here is divine, and the cocktail list is crafty. The outdoor patio offers the full food and cocktail list as inside, plus some extra Vitamin D.

Kings: Legacy Place, 600 Legacy Pl, Dedham, MA 02026

Want to hang with the Harvard students? Then head to Daedalus.

The roof deck here is second to none. The amazing views of Harvard Square and Cambridge are a big draw, but the food and drinks are awesome too. Catch some rays while sipping on one of their delicious beers, or chowing down on some good eats.

Daedalus: 45.5 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Beer and cornhole is a winning duo, and Dorchester Brewing Company has got you covered on both.

The cornhole sets are calling your name here. Grab some pals and head to Dorchester for a flight of awesome craft beer. Choose between IPA’s, stouts, ales, and more. Like we said, beer and cornhole were born to be together, so go play!

Dorchester Brewing Company: 1250 Massachusetts Ave, Dorchester, MA 02125

Lastly, go where everyone knows your name… at Cheers.

Warning: it may be loaded with tourists, but going to Cheers is always a good idea. Head to the Faneuil Hall location and enjoy some new spring beers, and maybe the Boston Clam Chowda on the patio. No matter the weather, you’ll always have a good time at Cheers.

Cheers: 1 Faneuil Hall Market Place, Boston, MA 02109