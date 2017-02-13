Dining Playbook: Masa in Boston’s South End

Share this:

Tweet







This week, NESN’s Dining Playbook has teamed up with Julien of @SouthEndBoston to give you a look at Boston restaurant, Masa.

With a large, bright dining room on one side, and a huge, copper top bar with an even bigger tequila selection on the other side, Masa is a great choice for any brunch or dinner excursion – whether on a date or for a night out with friends. Located on Tremont Street in the South End, Masa ties Southwestern and Latin flavors together in a welcoming space. The bright bar area and quirky design details of the space will make you want to explore while one of the friendly (and extremely proud) staff seats you for your meal.

Looking to start light? Grab a few of the items from Masa’s tapas menu, like an Eggplant Tot with Truffle Aioli or a Blackened Shrimp taco. Julien went with the Tender Romaine Salad and Crispy Blue Corn Tortillas to kick his meal off. Armed with plenty of crunch, the star was the dressing – a Roasted Green Chile Caesar, which had the garlicky punch you’d expect from a Caesar but a very welcome kick by way of the chiles.

The Smoked Chicken Enchilada was topped with a cool guacamole and is surrounded by a smoky tomato sauce – providing an “opposites attract” flavor balance that will leave your taste buds wanting more when you’ve cleaned the plate. That spicy and cool combination also comes to life with the new-to-the-menu Lamb Shank, which is served with a jalapeño cranberry salsa…this is definitely NOT your mother’s mint jelly. And with an extensive offering behind the bar, you can be sure there’s something to meet every taste. Julien kept it traditional with a classic margarita – made with all fresh ingredients.

Save room for dessert, because you won’t want to miss the Chocolate Truffle Tamale – a perfectly round piece of chocolatey magic with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of raspberry sauce. It’s the perfectly sweet way to round out your meal.

The South End has countless restaurants, but there is certainly only one Masa – with food, people, and an environment all filled with Southwestern flair.

For more information, visit their website: MasaRestaurant.com

Address: 439 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Check them out on social media:

Facebook: @MASA.SOUTHEND

Instagram: @MASARESTAURANT

Twitter: @MASABOSTON