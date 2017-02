Share this:

Tweet







Located right in Billy’s neck of the woods, Trattoria Orsini is a new Italian restaurant located in Salem. Executive Chef Vittoria Ambrogi is native from Italy, so you can guarantee yourself an authentic Italian meal when spending the evening in his dining room.

For more info on Trattoria Orsini, visit them online:

TrattoriaOrsini.com

Twitter: @TRATTORIAORSINI

Instagram: @TRATTORIAORSINI

Facebook: @TRATTORIAORSINI