Dining Playbook: Warm Up By The Fire at These Boston Restaurants

Spring will be here before we know it, but in the meantime, why not get cozy by the fire? The cold temps are still here, so we might as well embrace it and take advantage while we can.

Keep reading to find out Dining Playbook’s five favorite fireplace restaurants.

Fairly new to South Boston is Capo, an Italian restaurant and bar.

A common decor theme throughout Capo is wood. In fact, the various woods you’ll find are salvaged from different sources, like a Pennsylvania horse barn and trees from the 19th and 20th centuries. Therefore, it is fitting that they have a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Grab some friends, drink some wine, and cozy up by the fire in this Italian eatery. Or, head down to the brand new lounge in the lower level, a throwback to a kitschy 1970’s motif with a stage for live music.

Capo: 443 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

Next we have the very chic, Deuxave.

Located in the Back Bay, Deuxave is an elegant yet comfortable neighborhood restaurant. The rich grey colors and the stone and marble interiors create a luxurious (yet approachable) atmosphere. Sit by the gas fireplace and watch the city through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Deuxave: 371 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Our next location, Post 390, has not one, but two fireplaces.

On the top floor we have the Tavern, which features a casual but sophisticated menu, and is warmed by a stunning four-sided fireplace. A wrought iron staircase leads you to the Dining Room on the second floor. The Dining Room has an open kitchen, wine displays, private dining areas, a second fireplace, and views of Copley Plaza.

Post 390: 406 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116

Looking for a staycation? We say The Lenox.

Located in the heart of the Back Bay, The Lenox is the perfect spot for a staycation this February break. The Lenox has activities planned now through February 24th for the whole family. You can drop your kids at supervised activities, and get a chance to breakaway and relax by the fireplace in your suite or in the lounge.

The Lenox: 61 Exeter St, Boston, MA 02116

Finally, we have Mare.

Located in the North End, this Italian seafood restaurant has outdoor seating all year round, with help from a pergola, a glass wall, and a retractable ceiling. The fire pits surround the outdoor space, making it easy for you to drink by the fire with friends or a loved one.

Mare: 3 Mechanic St, Boston, MA 02113