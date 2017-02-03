Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 1

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 01

Saturday, February 4th 9am

Sunday, February 5th 12pm & 9pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.



Host: Area Four

Many know Area Four in Cambridge for their award winning pizzas. Well now there’s a second location in the South End, right outside of the Ink Block. The new Area Four will have an elevated menu, featuring wood fired chicken, charred octopus, and an exciting bar program.

* 264 E BERKELEY ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 AREAFOUR.COM (857)317-4805

TWITTER: @AREA_FOUR

INSTAGRAM: @AREAFOUR



Review: Trattoria Orsini

Located right in Billy’s neck of the woods, Trattoria Orsini is a new Italian restaurant located in Salem. Executive Chef Vittoria Ambrogi is native from Italy, so you can guarantee yourself an authentic Italian meal when spending the evening in his dining room.

* 26 CONGRESS ST., SALEM, MA 01970 TRATTORIAORSINI.COM (978)594-8048

TWITTER: @TRATTORIAORSINI

INSTAGRAM: @TRATTORIAORSINI

FACEBOOK: @TRATTORIAORSINI



VIP Seat: Rocco’s Cucina

Rocco’s Cucina is a premier sports bar in the North End of Boston. We’re sending our VIP to check out the food, atmosphere, and service at this local hot spot.

* 450 COMMERCIAL ST., BOSTON, MA 02109 ROCCOSCUCINA.COM (617)523-4055

TWITTER: @ROCCOS_CUCINA

INSTAGRAM: @ROCCOSCUCINA



Review: Sapore Ristorante & Bar

Sapore Ristorante and Bar is the newest restaurant to hit the Renaissance Hotel. Executive Chef Andrew Voss brings freshness to the table with locally sourced seafood and hand-made pastas at this rustic Italian eatery.

* 606 CONGRESS ST., BOSTON, MA 02210 SAPORERISTORANTEBOSTON.COM (617)476-5606

INSTAGRAM: @SAPOREBOSTON

BCAE: Marissa Rossi of Puritan & Co.

As the Puritan & Co. Pastry Chef, Marissa Rossi makes lots of tasty treats day in and day out for the Cambridge community. Today, she joins Billy at the BCAE to bake a Cranberry Linzer Torte!

* 1166 CAMBRIDGE ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 PURITANCAMBRIDGE.COM (617)615-6195

TWITTER: @PURITANCO

INSTAGRAM: @PURITANCO

FACEBOOK: @PURITANCO



Feature: Hard Hat Tour of Tuscan Kitchen & Market, Portsmouth NH

Billy gets an inside look at the soon to open Tuscan Kitchen and Market in Portsmouth, NH! We’re taking a hard hat tour of the newest installation of the Tuscan brand.

* 581 LAFAYETTE RD., PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801 TUSCANBRANDS.COM

TWITTER: @TUSCAN_KITCHEN

INSTAGRAM: @TUSCANKITCHEN

FACEBOOK: @TUSCANBRANDSPORTSMOUTHNH