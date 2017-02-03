Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 1

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 01
Saturday, February 4th 9am
Sunday, February 5th 12pm & 9pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: Area Four
Many know Area Four in Cambridge for their award winning pizzas. Well now there’s a second location in the South End, right outside of the Ink Block. The new Area Four will have an elevated menu, featuring wood fired chicken, charred octopus, and an exciting bar program.
* 264 E BERKELEY ST., BOSTON, MA 02118 AREAFOUR.COM (857)317-4805
TWITTER: @AREA_FOUR
INSTAGRAM: @AREAFOUR
Review: Trattoria Orsini
Located right in Billy’s neck of the woods, Trattoria Orsini is a new Italian restaurant located in Salem. Executive Chef Vittoria Ambrogi is native from Italy, so you can guarantee yourself an authentic Italian meal when spending the evening in his dining room.
* 26 CONGRESS ST., SALEM, MA 01970 TRATTORIAORSINI.COM (978)594-8048
TWITTER: @TRATTORIAORSINI
INSTAGRAM: @TRATTORIAORSINI
FACEBOOK: @TRATTORIAORSINI
VIP Seat: Rocco’s Cucina
Rocco’s Cucina is a premier sports bar in the North End of Boston. We’re sending our VIP to check out the food, atmosphere, and service at this local hot spot.
* 450 COMMERCIAL ST., BOSTON, MA 02109 ROCCOSCUCINA.COM (617)523-4055
TWITTER: @ROCCOS_CUCINA
INSTAGRAM: @ROCCOSCUCINA
Review: Sapore Ristorante & Bar
Sapore Ristorante and Bar is the newest restaurant to hit the Renaissance Hotel. Executive Chef Andrew Voss brings freshness to the table with locally sourced seafood and hand-made pastas at this rustic Italian eatery.
* 606 CONGRESS ST., BOSTON, MA 02210 SAPORERISTORANTEBOSTON.COM (617)476-5606
INSTAGRAM: @SAPOREBOSTON
BCAE: Marissa Rossi of Puritan & Co.
As the Puritan & Co. Pastry Chef, Marissa Rossi makes lots of tasty treats day in and day out for the Cambridge community. Today, she joins Billy at the BCAE to bake a Cranberry Linzer Torte!
* 1166 CAMBRIDGE ST., CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 PURITANCAMBRIDGE.COM (617)615-6195
TWITTER: @PURITANCO
INSTAGRAM: @PURITANCO
FACEBOOK: @PURITANCO
Feature: Hard Hat Tour of Tuscan Kitchen & Market, Portsmouth NH
Billy gets an inside look at the soon to open Tuscan Kitchen and Market in Portsmouth, NH! We’re taking a hard hat tour of the newest installation of the Tuscan brand.
* 581 LAFAYETTE RD., PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801 TUSCANBRANDS.COM
TWITTER: @TUSCAN_KITCHEN
INSTAGRAM: @TUSCANKITCHEN
FACEBOOK: @TUSCANBRANDSPORTSMOUTHNH
