Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 3

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 03

Saturday February 18th 9am

Sunday February 19th 9pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.



Host: The Inn at Hastings Park

Nestled in historic Lexington, Mass, the Inn at Hastings Park is a luxury boutique inn. Made up of three antique buildings, this inn is comprised of history and tradition. Their restaurant, Artistry on the Green, is award winning.

2027 MASSACHUSETTS AVE., LEXINGTON, MA 02421

Where The Locals Eat: Central Newton

Social media influencer J.Q. Louise heads to Central Newton to tell us all about Chef Alexander Nagi’s menu and atmosphere.

761 BEACON ST., NEWTON, MA 02459

Training Camp: Asia Mei

Asia Mei, Head Chef and Owner of Moonshine 152, cooks up some Octopus with Jenny in the BCAE kitchen.

MOONSHINE 152: 152 DORCHESTER AVE, BOSTON MA, 02127

BCAE 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116

Cheers To That: Smoke Shop BBQ

Smoke Shop BBQ bartender Jordan McCusker teaches us how to make three different signature cocktails that the restaurant offers.

1 KENDALL SQUARE CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139

Chevy Quick Bites: Tatte Bakery, The Paramount, and Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro

Jenny and our VIP guest, Ben, head to three different Charles Street restaurants, and grab a “quick bite” at each one!

Tatte Bakery

70 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114

The Paramount

44 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114

Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro

25 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114

