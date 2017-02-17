Dining Playbook: Where They Eat, Season 4, Episode 3

Dining Playbook
Season 4 Episode 03
Saturday February 18th 9am
Sunday February 19th 9pm
NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.
Host: The Inn at Hastings Park
Nestled in historic Lexington, Mass, the Inn at Hastings Park is a luxury boutique inn. Made up of three antique buildings, this inn is comprised of history and tradition. Their restaurant, Artistry on the Green, is award winning.
* 2027 MASSACHUSETTS AVE., LEXINGTON, MA 02421 (781)301-6660 INNATHASTINGSPARK.COM
Where The Locals Eat: Central Newton
Social media influencer J.Q. Louise heads to Central Newton to tell us all about Chef Alexander Nagi’s menu and atmosphere.
* 761 BEACON ST., NEWTON, MA 02459 (617)916-2003 CENTRALNEWTON.COM
Training Camp: Asia Mei
Asia Mei, Head Chef and Owner of Moonshine 152, cooks up some Octopus with Jenny in the BCAE kitchen.
* MOONSHINE 152: 152 DORCHESTER AVE, BOSTON MA, 02127 (617) 752-4191 MOONSHINE152.COM
* BCAE 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG
Cheers To That: Smoke Shop BBQ
Smoke Shop BBQ bartender Jordan McCusker teaches us how to make three different signature cocktails that the restaurant offers.
* 1 KENDALL SQUARE CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617)577-7427 THESMOKESHOPBBQ.COM
Chevy Quick Bites: Tatte Bakery, The Paramount, and Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro
Jenny and our VIP guest, Ben, head to three different Charles Street restaurants, and grab a “quick bite” at each one!
Tatte Bakery
* 70 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617) 723-5555 TATTEBAKERY.COM
The Paramount
* 44 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617) 750-1152 PARAMOUNTBOSTON.COM
Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro
* 25 CHARLES ST., BOSTON, MA 02114 (617) 723-1133 BEACONHILLHOTEL.COM
