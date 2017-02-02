Don’t Let The Cookbooks Fool You: Tom Brady Used To Have A Terrible Diet

Share this:

Pizza and beer are mealtime staples for college students all over the country, but would you believe us if we told you that was once the diet of a young Tom Brady?

Yup, it’s true. The New England Patriots quarterback, who considers quinoa and wilted greens “comfort food” and likes to chow down on avocado ice cream, used to eat junk food and could chug beers with the best of them. The Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler revealed as much in a profile about Brady that was published Wednesday.

It also includes a hilarious little anecdote about young Brady’s confidence.

“In 2000, Brady’s nutritional regimen also matched his budget,” Hohler wrote. “Long before he embraced a mostly vegan diet and began marketing $200 TB12 cookbooks featuring the likes of sweet potato gnocchi with escarole, his go-to lunches were ham-and-cheese subs with onion rings, washed down with orange soda, his dinners often pizza.

“Patriots owner Robert Kraft remembers encountering Brady that summer as the rookie carried a pizza box toward the stadium. Brady paused to introduce himself and, with all the audacity of an undiscovered prodigy, famously informed Kraft, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.'”

Brady’s confidence hasn’t waivered with the Patriots headed into Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, but we have a feeling he still might have a few regrets about what he used to put into his body.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images