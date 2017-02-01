Drew Brees Explains How Tom Brady’s Consistency, Discipline Make Him An MVP

Share this:

HOUSTON — The Tom Brady-versus-Matt Ryan MVP debate has been a hot topic on Super Bowl Radio Row this week, and while Drew Brees isn’t ready to pick sides, he makes an extremely valid point about his New England Patriots counterpart.

“You could’ve given Tom the MVP award the last 10 seasons in a row,” Brees told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Wednesday. “I mean, that’s just how good he is. He always in the conversation, so there’s something to be said for that level of consistency.”

Brady, who won NFL MVP in 2007 and 2010, is more worried about winning a game Sunday rather than an award Saturday. But the fact he’s even in the running at 39 years old speaks to his commitment.

“I think you become even more disciplined with the things you do, because you don’t want to leave anything to chance,” said Brees, who’s 38 and also playing at a high level. “So whether it’s what you do to take care of your body, to recover, to prepare. …

“The mental part of the game — I mean, you’ve played so much football that you feel very good about your preparation, your routine, that kind of thing, but it’s the discipline of taking care of your body to put yourself in the best position to play every week that I think at this stage will set you apart, and it’s certainly set him (Brady) apart.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Brees, including the secret to quarterback longevity and the work he’s doing with the Verizon Foundation.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images