Drew Pomeranz Focused On Being A Starting Pitcher In 2017 Season

The Boston Red Sox certainly bolstered their pitching staff in the offseason with the addition of Chris Sale, but there are still question marks when it comes to the back end of the rotation.

One candidate for the No. 4 or 5 starter could be Drew Pomeranz, who the Red Sox acquired via trade last season. Pomeranz was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2016, but he struggled upon his arrival to Boston.

However, as spring training is officially under, Pomeranz has put last season in the rear-view mirror and is focused on being a starting pitcher for the Red Sox in 2017.

To hear what Pomeranz had to say about the upcoming season, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.