Duke Basketball Fan Burns Roger Goodell With Simple, Clever Sign

Roger Goodell isn’t popular in New England and he probably isn’t the favorite son on Tobacco Road.

A Duke basketball fan simultaneously trolled the NFL commissioner and The University of North Carolina Thursday at Cameron Indoor Arena during one of the biggest college basketball games of the season. The fan’s sign contained a burn that was simple enough for anyone to understand.

Just noticed this one behind the UNC bench… even the NFL commissioner gets a shoutout in Cameron. pic.twitter.com/uuTHG7Jpm7 — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) February 10, 2017

Like the Patriots at Super Bowl LI, Duke won the game and the right to laugh at Goodell’s expense. Go ahead. It’s okay.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images