Duke Basketball Fan Burns Roger Goodell With Simple, Clever Sign

by on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:46PM
Roger Goodell isn’t popular in New England and he probably isn’t the favorite son on Tobacco Road.

A Duke basketball fan simultaneously trolled the NFL commissioner and The University of North Carolina Thursday at Cameron Indoor Arena during one of the biggest college basketball games of the season. The fan’s sign contained a burn that was simple enough for anyone to understand.

Like the Patriots at Super Bowl LI, Duke won the game and the right to laugh at Goodell’s expense. Go ahead. It’s okay.

