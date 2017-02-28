Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky Reveal Baby’s Gender In Awesome Video

Share this:

Tweet







Life is pretty good for Dustin Johnson right now.

Johnson surpassed Jason Day as the No. 1 golfer in the world after his win at the Genesis Open, and shortly thereafter his wife, Paulina Gretzky, announced that the two were expecting their second child.

And since gender reveal parties are all the rage, the couple decided to put a golf spin on theirs by having Johnson hit an exploding “golf ball” into the ocean.

Gretzky shared the video on her Instagram on Sunday.

Take a look.

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Johnson seemed pretty excited to be having another boy.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images