NFL

Eagles’ Nolan Carroll Sticks With Birds, Picks Falcons In Super Bowl LI

by on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 2:25PM
2,146

HOUSTON — Nolan Carroll spent four seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins, so he’s seen the New England Patriots operate up close many times.

Yet the now-Philadelphia Eagles cornerback doesn’t think they’re unbeatable in Super Bowl LI.

Instead, Carroll picks the Atlanta Falcons, whom the Eagles handed a 24-15 defeat during the regular season, to take home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. He stopped by to NESN.com’s set on Radio Row to break down his reasoning for Rachel Holt.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN