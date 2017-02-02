Eagles’ Nolan Carroll Sticks With Birds, Picks Falcons In Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — Nolan Carroll spent four seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins, so he’s seen the New England Patriots operate up close many times.
Yet the now-Philadelphia Eagles cornerback doesn’t think they’re unbeatable in Super Bowl LI.
Instead, Carroll picks the Atlanta Falcons, whom the Eagles handed a 24-15 defeat during the regular season, to take home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. He stopped by to NESN.com’s set on Radio Row to break down his reasoning for Rachel Holt.
