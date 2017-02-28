Elon Musk Promises Roller Coasters, Free Frozen Yogurt To His Employees

Share this:

Tweet







Jobs are tough. There are a variety of things that can make the day-by-day grind of going to work difficult for people. But one employer, specifically Tesla CEO Elon Musk, knows precisely how to remedy a stagnant work environment: Roller coasters and frozen yogurt.

A factory worker recently accused Musk and his company of providing unsafe working conditions. Moreover, Musk has been dealing with the United Auto Workers union attempting to unionize Tesla employees at the company’s factory in Fremont, Calif. In response, Musk sent an email to his employees defending his company, which Buzzfeed obtained in its entirety.

Musk provided a detailed defense against the various allegations made against Tesla. It’s what he promised employees, however, that’s particularly interesting.

“There will also be little things that come along like free frozen yogurt stands scattered around the factory and my personal favorite: a Tesla electric pod car roller coaster (with an optional loop the loop route, of course!) that will allow fast and fun travel throughout our Fremont campus, dipping in and out of the factory and connecting all the parking lots,” Musk wrote in the email. “It’s going to get crazy good.”

Roller coasters are awesome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2017

These carnival-like benefits come in addition to Musk promising “a really amazing party” once the Tesla Model 3 reaches volume production.

As far as actual defense for his company’s working conditions, Musk claimed that since Tesla employees earn equity, over a period they earned “between $70,000 and $100,000 more in total compensation than the employees at other US auto companies.”

We’ve been waiting quite a while for the Model 3 to be released, but we have a feeling Tesla employees will be waiting much longer for a factory-wide roller coaster.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Tesla Club Belgium