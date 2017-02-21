NBA Exec Believes Celtics Will Trade For Paul George Before Deadline, ESPN Reporter Says

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are involved in rumors with so many players as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches.

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler is the player most linked to the C’s, but another franchise player being thrown into rumors is Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

ESPN’s Marc Stein was on the “Lowe Post” podcast with colleague Zach Lowe on Tuesday, and he dropped an interesting nugget about one executive’s thinking on George.

“I had an executive (Monday night) tell me Boston is going to get Paul George this week,” Stein said. “I don’t think Paul George is moving this week. … I don’t think Indiana is going to move him now.

“I think Indiana is trying to make moves this week to strengthen their roster, to convince Paul George this is the place he should stay. But if you get on the phone and call people, you will find people who think Butler and/or Paul George are in play.”

The Pacers don’t have to trade George before the deadline. He’s signed through the end of the next season and has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign. George isn’t a rental, so Indiana should only consider moving him if a rival team blows them away with an offer that can’t be refused.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images