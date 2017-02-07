Even Bill Belichick Had To ‘Make Sure’ Patriots’ Super Bowl Win Wasn’t A Dream

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl comeback win was almost too good to be true — even for head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick and the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit in arguably the greatest Super Bowl of all time Sunday night, for the fifth title in the legendary head coach’s New England tenure.

So when Belichick and his girlfriend finally returned to their hotel room at around 4 a.m. Monday after a night of celebrating, even he had to turn on the highlights to make sure that actually happened and it wasn’t all a dream.

Belichick told that story and shared a few laughs with wide receiver Julian Edelman on Monday night during an appearance on the “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Check it out below.