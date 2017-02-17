Even In Retirement, David Ortiz Is Still A Mentor To Hanley Ramirez

Share this:

Tweet







There’s no way around it, the Boston Red Sox will miss David Ortiz’s presence around their ball club.

The legendary designated hitter hung up his cleats at the conclusion of last season, much to the chagrin of fans and players, especially Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez spoke with the media on Thursday and explained that even though Ortiz is retired, Big Papi is still making an impact on his career. The two have been in contact throughout the offseason, and Hanley says he is still getting tips from his mentor.

To hear what else Ramirez had to say about Ortiz, as well as the upcoming season, check out the video above from “Red Sox From Fort Myers.”

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images