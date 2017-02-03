Ex-Celtics Great Luigi Datome Hilariously Has Dunk Attempt Rejected By Backboard

Share this:

We have some sad news to report about a Boston Celtics legend.

… OK, so legend might be putting it a little strong — as is calling this “sad news” — but former Celtics forward Luigi Datome just earned himself a trip to basketball blooper reels for the rest of time with one of the most hilarious failed slam dunk attempts you’ll ever see.

Datome’s kicking around in the Turkish Basketball Super League where he recently looked poised to throw down a vicious dunk with authority. Only one problem for ol’ Luigi, though: There was a backboard in his way.

Now, in his defense, it’s still more athletic than anything any of us could, and he did get to the free-throw line. So he’s got that.

But yeah, not the greatest look for our guy Luigi.