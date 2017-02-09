Ex-Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle Arrested For Fifth Time In Last 12 Months

Share this:

Joseph Randle’s life continues to sink deeper into the abyss.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the former Dallas Cowboys running back was arrested on Wednesday for the fifth time in the last 12 months after allegedly assaulting an inmate in the Sedgwick County Jail in Kansas, where he’s been incarcerated since June. Randle claimed that he was defending himself after the inmate punched him in the face.

The 25-year-old’s string of arrests began last February, when he allegedly ran over three people with his car on purpose. He also waits trials for three other criminal cases for allegedly failing to make a court appearance, destroying a television set in jail and threatening to kill a jail deputy.

Randle entered the 2015 NFL season as the starting running back for the Cowboys and was expected to have a huge year behind the team’s offensive line. However, off-field issues including arrests for theft and a domestic violence incident led to him being released from the team in November 2015. After his release, he was arrested twice more for an altercation at a casino and a speeding charge.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images