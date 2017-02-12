Ex-Dolphins Linebacker Quentin Moses, 33, Killed In Georgia House Fire

Share this:

Tragedy struck the football world early Sunday morning.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker and University of Georgia star Quentin Moses was one of three people killed in a fire that engulfed his Monroe, Ga. home, local officials confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was 33.

Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, also were killed by the blaze, which started at approximately 6 a.m. ET on Sunday. They were found dead inside the home, while Moses was moved outside the house after being found unconscious but died at a local hospital.

The house was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, Monroe fire chief Keith Glass told the AJC. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Moses was a standout defensive end at Georgia, recording 25 sacks in four seasons with the Bulldogs and earning First-Team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2005. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the 65th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft but didn’t make the team’s Week 1 roster. Moses then latched on with Miami, where he played in 44 games over the next four seasons before his career ended in 2010.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and former Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor were among those offering condolences on Twitter upon hearing of Moses’ death.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP — Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) February 12, 2017

