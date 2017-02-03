Ex-NFL Player Emmanuel Acho Reflects On Being Traded For Dion Lewis

Share this:

Houston — Dion Lewis has been an integral part of the Patriots’ offense since his arrival to New England.

In fact, the Patriots have never lost a game that Dion Lewis has played in, posting a flawless 16-0 record. However, prior to his arrival to Foxboro, Lewis was somewhat of a journeyman in the NFL.

The Patriots running back was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, where he’d play parts of two seasons. In April of 2013, the Eagles decided to part ways with Lewis, trading him in a one-for-one deal to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

The two players involved in the deal have gone in drastically different directions. Lewis will be playing in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, while Acho has moved on from the NFL and currently works for ESPN’s Longhorn Network. Looking back, even Acho himself has admitted how lopsided the transaction was.

On Thursday, Acho caught up with NESN’s Michaela Vernava at Super Bowl LI’s Radio Row to talk about the trade, the city of Cleveland and life after football. To hear what the ex-NFLer had to say, check out the video above.