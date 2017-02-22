F1’s Lewis Hamilton Reveals Winner Of 2017 Helmet Design Contest

Share this:

Thousands of Formula One fans submitted designs for Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 helmet, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver now has revealed the one he will wear inside the cockpit of the W08.

Hamilton announced Wednesday the winning design was submitted by Rai Caldato, Brazil-based a graphic designer. Caldato actually created four different concepts, but it was his second submission Hamilton chose.

The styling is very similar to what was on Hamilton’s 2016 lid, but as the Brit requested, it’s an evolution thereof. While last year’s design was predominantly white, Hamilton’s past helmets included large amounts of yellow, much like the late Ayrton Senna’s. For 2017, Hamilton once again will pay tribute to Senna with the inclusion of yellow, as well as blue, yellow and green stripes to represent his home country of Brazil.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo also revealed his new bucket Wednesday. While Hamilton’s helmet is more of a personal statement, Ricciardo said his was meant to be his take on the yet-to-be-revealed RB13’s livery.

Hopefully Red Bull closed the gap to Mercedes this offseason, so we can both these helmets while Ricciardo and Hamilton fight for the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas