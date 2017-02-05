Falcons’ Alex Mack To Play On Broken Leg Vs. Patriots In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Alex Mack will anchor the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line on one good leg because the Super Bowl LI stakes are that high.

The Falcons center will play Sunday against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl amid pain from a fractured fibula he suffered two weeks ago, NFL Media’s Tiffany Blackmon reported Sunday morning on Twitter.

Falcons' team source just texted me- said Alex Mack told them "I'm playing. Period." #SB51 — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) February 5, 2017

Mack, a Pro Bowler in 2016, will receive a pain-killing injection before the game, and the Falcons expect he’ll perform without limitations, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Nothing has changed regarding Alex Mack’s status,” Rapoport said, per NFL Media’s Conor Orr. “He will play and does not expect any limitations. He has a slight fracture in his fibula which is why he was listed a fibula. It is painful, he’ll get a shot but he will play.”

The injury would sideline most players for around a month, but Mack, 31, is unwilling to miss the opportunity to help Atlanta win a first championship in franchise history. After all, this might be his only chance to do so.

History will soon determine whether Mack’s demonstration of toughness helped or hurt the Falcons’ pursuit of glory.

