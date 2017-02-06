Falcons Coaches Got Stuck In Crowd Of Patriots Fans After Super Bowl Loss

Share this:

To say Sunday was not a good day to be an Atlanta Falcons coach would be a massive understatement.

The Falcons were victims of the greatest Super Bowl comeback ever, as the New England Patriots rallied from 25 points down to pull off a shocking overtime win in Super Bowl LI. Atlanta’s coaches — particularly offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan — were at the center of the collapse thanks to some questionable playcalling.

But their bad night only got worse after the game. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, several Falcons assistant coaches, including Shanahan and defensive coordinator Richard Smith, got stranded in the upstairs press box at Houston’s NRG Stadium thanks to an elevator miscommunication.

At most stadiums, an elevator is reserved for coaches to shuttle them down to field level after the game, but all of the NRG Stadium elevators were in use taking fans. After waiting five minutes, the Falcons coaches decided to take the stairs instead — which didn’t go so well.

“So they descended a staircase and soon found themselves walking in an NRG plaza with fans, outside of concession stands, as several New England fans were shouting and celebrating their team’s win,” the AJC’s Jeff Schultz wrote.

After the coaches “waded their way through the crowd for about 50 yards,” they were directed to another set of elevators, where they once again had to wait for a ride down. According to Schultz, it took Shanahan and Co. at least 20 minutes to reach the ground floor.

Atlanta’s coaches understandably weren’t pleased with the mix-up, and Shanahan reportedly let out his frustration during the wait.

“This is (expletive) bull!” Shanahan yelled, according to the AJC, before leaning against a wall to compose himself and adding, “I can’t talk right now.”

After Sunday night’s results, we don’t blame him.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images