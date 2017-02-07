Falcons Fan Buries ‘Bad Luck’ Jersey After Super Bowl Loss To Patriots

Share this:

The superstition of one Atlanta Falcons fan has plunged to new depths.

An unidentified fan has buried his or her jersey underground Monday in the aftermath of the Falcons’ 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Twitter user @SouthernbeLLSU shared a photo of the wrapped package, which contains the jersey and a note of caution to whoever might dig it up in the coming days, months, years, decades or centuries.

A friend of mine buried his Falcons jersey today… pic.twitter.com/CK7ikOlGfV — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) February 7, 2017

“If you have unearthed this, you have not found anything vintage or cool,” the message reads. “This shirt is bad luck … seriously re-bury it immediately.

“If you are still curious and don’t believe me, Google Super Bowl 51. This shirt blew a 25-point lead.

“Put it back trust me!”

Right now, “Rise up,” the Falcons’ battle cry, should be more meaningful to fans than ever, but this fan clearly doesn’t see things that way.