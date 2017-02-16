FIA Thinks 2017-Spec WRC Cars Too Fast, Wants Average Speed Below 80 MPH

Share this:

When manufacturers began revealing their 2017-spec World Rally Championship cars, it was evident the new technical regulations allowed for more-aggressive cars. They might be a little too aggressive, though.

The FIA is looking to make changes to the WRC sporting regulations in an attempt to keep the average speed of each stage below 80 mph, Motorsport.com reports. Reworked aerodynamics packages help the new cars carry a lot more speed through higher-speed corners.

During Saturday’s Rally Sweden, the FIA was forced to cancel the second heat on the Knon stage after Ott Tanak set an average speed on the first run of 85.62 mph in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta.

“These cars are quicker than the old cars — but in this stage even last year’s (cars) were going more than (80 mph),” FIA rally director Jarmo Mahonen told Motorsport.com.

Mahonen reportedly hopes the FIA’s actions during Rally Sweden caught the attention of other WRC organizers. He also said he understands there are certain solutions race promoters don’t want to implement, but there are other options that could also lower a stage’s average speed.

“We want speeds lower than (80 mph), but I remember when I was an organizer and I didn’t want to use straw bales to make chicanes,” Mahonen said. “I understand that, and the answer is simple: Use smaller roads that will be slower. This is what we have to do.”

Some drivers, however, suggested cancelling the stage solely because the average speed wasn’t necessary.

“The road was just straight, not dangerous, just boring. But it was like this when the FIA inspected the route,” an unnamed driver told Motorsport.com.

In the future, Mahonen wants FIA officials to personally sign off on new rally stages, admitting some promoters might use older drivers who aren’t as familiar with the pace of the current cars.

