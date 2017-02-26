Floyd Mayweather’s 40th Birthday Wish: Mega-Fight With Conor McGregor

Share this:

Floyd Mayweather wants one present for his 40th birthday more than any others: a fight with Conor McGregor.

The retired boxing legend called on the UFC superstar to do his part in order to make their long-rumored dream fight a reality. Mayweather declared to Showtime Boxing on Friday his willingness to come out of retirement and box McGregor, provided his financial demands are met. He also hailed McGregor’s winning mentality and suggested the MMA icon would make a fine boxer.

Mayweather and McGregor have traded social-media barbs recently, as rumors over the fight gather steam. Mayweather told McGregor on Feb. 15 via Twitter to handle his business with UFC then contact him about the super-fight. His comments on Showtime Boxing seemingly dovetail with that demand.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images