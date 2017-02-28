Former Ford GT Lead Designer, Artist Talks About His Labor Of Love

Share this:

Driving a Ford GT is a pretty satisfying experience. It’s probably even more satisfying, however, if you’re the person responsible for how great it looks.

Camilo Pardo, a Detroit native, has lived a life most gearheads only can dream of. Pardo is the former lead designer of the Ford GT progam, a position which by no means was easy for him to earn or perform. But as you’ll see in this YouTube video posted Tuesday by Petrolicious, it’s quite a rewarding profession.

Greatness doesn’t come without perseverance. And despite all of Pardo’s accomplishments, perhaps the most impressive thing about his career is how he came back from the cancelling of the GT production vehicle.

“As we approached the auto show, they cancelled the production car. It was disappointing,” Pardo said during the interview. “My goal was to do a concept vehicle that really looked like a production car, could maybe some way talk everybody to put it back on for production.”

We speak for Ford GT fans everywhere when we say we are eternally grateful that Pardo never gave up.