Share this:

Tweet







The No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Mario Williams, was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

The 32-year-old defensive end recorded just nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2016, and he played only five snaps in the Dolphins’ 30-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 8.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt has the details on the release in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images