Genie Bouchard, ‘Super Bowl Twitter Date’ John Uphold Bet, Go To Nets Game

Nobody could blame Genie Bouchard for believing the Atlanta Falcons, who once were up by as many as 25 points in Super Bowl LI, were well on their way to beating the New England Patriots on Feb. 5.

So when a Twitter user bet her a date that the Patriots would win, the Canadian tennis star accepted. As you probably know by now, she ended up losing the bet because New England had one of the greatest comebacks in sports history to claim its fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Bouchard, who also is one of the athletes featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, held up her end of the bargain Wednesday night, as she met up with “Super Bowl Twitter Date” John for a Brooklyn Nets game

Remember when Genie Bouchard lost a bet with a fan for a date? (https://t.co/xKw1zoJbsY) They’re going to the Nets game tonight. pic.twitter.com/atFn0nG2q1 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 15, 2017

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

And it appears they are having a pretty good time at the Barclays Center.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images