Georges St-Pierre Reportedly On Verge Of Making Long-Awaited UFC Return

GSP reportedly is returning to UFC.

Georges St-Pierre, considered to be one of the best fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, is on the verge of signing a new multifight contract with UFC, multiple sources confirmed with MMAFighting.com.

St-Pierre hasn’t fought since successfully defending the UFC welterweight championship against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013. GSP and UFC reportedly have agreed to terms on a new deal, though, ending months of on-and-off negotiations.

The exact details of St-Pierre’s impending return are unclear, but sources told MMAFighting.com that the third quarter of 2017 currently is being targeted for his first fight back. It’ll be interesting to see which weight class St-Pierre fights in upon returning, as he’s considered a great welterweight champion yet previously expressed interest in fighting Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

If and when St-Pierre returns, he’ll be riding a 12-fight winning streak, which ran his career MMA record to 25-2. His only losses came to Matt Hughes at UFC 50 in October 2004 and Matt Serra at UFC 69 in April 2007, and he ultimately defeated both fighters in subsequent bouts, including Hughes twice.

St-Pierre, a native of Quebec, will turn 36 in May.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images