Georges St-Pierre Reportedly Signs Agreement To Return To UFC

Georges St-Pierre reportedly will make his long-awaited return to the UFC.

The former welterweight champion reportedly reached a new fight agreement with the UFC on Friday, UFC president Dana White told Lance Pugmire of The Los Angeles Times.

“He’s back. I’m excited,” White told Pugmire. “We worked at it for a long time and finally got it done.”

St-Pierre’s return will give the UFC a pay-per-view star to lessen the blow of losing lightweight champion Conor McGregor while he awaits the birth of his child.

GSP has a record of 25-2 and will be riding a 12-fight winning streak when he reenters the octagon. St-Pierre’s last fight came against Johny Hendrix when he successfully defended his welterweight championship at UFC 167 in November 2013.

He does not have an opponent or return date picked out as of yet.

“It could be the winner (of the March 4 welterweight title fight) between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or it could be (middleweight champion) Michael Bisping,” White told Pugmire. “Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds (lightweight). He says he can make the weight.

“But I have no idea when he’s going to fight right now. We don’t have anything booked and literally haven’t talked to anybody about it.”

St-Pierre will turn 36 in May.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images