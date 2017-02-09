Giancarlo Stanton Headlines Team USA Roster For World Baseball Classic

Share this:

The fourth installment of the World Baseball Classic begins next month in sites around the world, and the rosters were announced Wednesday for the 16 teams that will be competing in the tournament.

Team USA, who will play their first game March 10 against Colombia, will be led by Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Check out the full roster in the tweet below.

Is this the year Team USA wins it all? #WBC2017

Team USA will be managed by former Detroit Tigers skipper Jim Leyland.

They are a part of Pool C along with Colombia, Canada and the Dominican Republic with the top two teams advancing from the pool after round-robin play.

Despite a host of stars declining to participate, Team USA still should be favored to make a deep run, if not win the whole thing, thanks to a gluttony of talent that includes Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, along with Stanton and Posey.

The semifinals will be held in San Diego and Tokyo with the championship being held in Los Angeles.

