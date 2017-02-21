Girl Forgoes Getting Red Sox Players’ Autographs To Get Soldier’s Instead

Share this:

What originally was a trip to see the Boston Red Sox at spring training turned into a totally different experience for the Woodburn family.

Angie Woodburn was waiting in line with her kids Saturday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., hoping to get some Red Sox players’ autographs when her 7-year-old Makenna spotted someone whose signature she really wanted. But it wasn’t a player or even a coach.

Instead, Makenna wanted to get out of line to talk to U.S. Army reservist Olyvia Russell.

Woodburn’s Facebook post helped connect the family to Russell, and, according to WBZ-TV, they hope to meet up soon. But either way, Russell was touched by Makenna’s actions.

“This little girl, she proved to me that what I’m doing in life is OK and I’m doing something that’s good enough,” Russell said, per WBZ-TV.

