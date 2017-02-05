Gisele Bundchen, ‘Brady’s Ladies’ Ready To Watch Patriots In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

“Brady’s Ladies” are ready for Super Bowl LI.

Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, posted a photo on Facebook that featured some of the women in Brady’s life, including his mother, wearing special TB12 jerseys before the big game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

And “Brady’s Little Lady” Vivian, his daughter, also was featured in an earlier Bundchen post from Houston’s NRG Stadium field.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images