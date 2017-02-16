Glen Davis Roasts Doc Rivers, Says Ex-Celtics Coach Was ‘Lucky As Hell’ In 2008

Share this:

Glen Davis apparently has a serious bone to pick with Doc Rivers.

The free agent forward, who played for Rivers on the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, appeared on Chris Broussard’s “In the Zone” podcast Thursday to discuss his former coach. “Big Baby” didn’t pull any punches, either, explaining why he considers Rivers overrated as a coach and how the 2008 NBA championship he won with the Celtics wasn’t exactly his doing.

“Because what Doc had in ’08 was special,” Davis said, as transcribed by Mass Live’s Jay King. “And he was lucky as hell. Lucky as hell. The year before that (fans) were wearing trash bags (in the crowd). … But then the next year they win it, now he’s one of the best coaches ever? I’m just not feeling that, you know what I mean?

“You give credit to (Kevin Garnett). You give credit to Paul Pierce. You give credit to Ray Allen. Those are the guys that made sure whatever Doc needed to be done got done. And so now it’s easy for Doc to do his job.”

There’s a potential source for Davis’ venom: When asked recently about Paul Pierce’s emotional return to Boston, Rivers joked he once saw Big Baby cry on the court.

Davis isn’t 100 percent wrong, though: The Celtics were abysmal under Rivers before Garnett and Allen arrived, going 24-58 in the 2006-07 season, and having three future Hall of Famers on his roster in ’08 certainly helped Rivers. But the 31-year-old wasn’t done lighting up his ex-coach, turning his criticism to the Clippers.

“I don’t like what he’s doing right now,” Davis said. “I don’t like his organization, what he’s doing, his teams. We had something in ’08 and that was it. You know what I mean? That’s what that is.

“So far, like, I didn’t like how the way he handled me on my exit. Yeah, hold yourself accountable, but at the same time I had a broken ankle. I won a championship with you and you don’t even really call me.”

It’s safe to say Rivers won’t be calling Davis after those comments, either.

