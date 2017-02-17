Greg Biffle Joining NBC’s ‘NASCAR America’, Not Closing Door On Driving

Share this:

It didn’t take long for Greg Biffle to get back into racing — in a manner of speaking.

The longtime NASCAR driver, who parted ways with Roush Fenway Racing in November after 19 years with the organization, announced Friday via Twitter that he had accepted an opportunity to join “NASCAR America” on NBC Sports as a recurring guest analyst.

I’ve accepted a great opportunity @NBCSports as a reoccurring guest analyst on their show #NASCARAmerica, my first appearance is March 1 — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017

It’s not an entirely shocking development, since Biffle did hint at future TV work when he cut ties with RFR.

In his tweets, Biffle, 47, also reaffirmed many observers’ belief that he’s not necessarily retired from driving — similar to fellow former Cup driver Carl Edwards, who announced in January that he was stepping away from racing but refused to use the “R” word.

After a great deal of consideration from all the offers I've received, I've decided not to participate full time in #NASCAR this season…. — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017

If the right opportunity arises I may return to the driver’s seat… — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017

“NASCAR America” is the signature show of NBC Sports’ stock car coverage. NBC and NASCAR reached a 10-year agreement, beginning in 2015, to broadcast the final 20 Cup races of each season, the end-of-season banquet and hall of fame ceremony, Spanish-language broadcasts of races and rights to other events through 2024.

