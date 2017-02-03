Greg Olsen Explains Why Panthers Will Rebound From Disastrous Season

Share this:

HOUSTON — Greg Olsen was on Radio Row, doing interviews Friday, but he’d much rather be playing in the Super Bowl, as he did last year with the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for Olsen, his Panthers slipped to 6-10, well out of the playoff race and giving the tight end an earlier offseason.

Olsen dropped by NESN.com’s Radio Row set Friday to discuss the season, how the Panthers can improve and the great work he’s doing with his foundation. Watch in the video above.

