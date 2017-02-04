Hailey Clauson Is A Packers Fan, But She’ll Root For Patriots In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Like so many of us, Hailey Clauson is hooked on football. But her team fell one game short of playing in Super Bowl LI.

Clauson, who was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit edition last year, has become a big Green Bay Packers fan over the past year, and she explained why to NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Super Bowl LI Radio Row on Friday.

You can hear what Clauson said about that, why she’s rooting for the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue, Tom Brady and more in the video above.