Boston Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez Arrives At Red Sox Spring Training Rocking David Ortiz Shirt

by on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 8:46AM
4,317

The legend of Big Papi lives on.

For the first time in 14 years, David Ortiz didn’t show up at Boston Red Sox spring training after he officially retired at the end of last season. But while Ortiz is gone from the Red Sox’s clubhouse, Hanley Ramirez made sure the gregarious slugger wasn’t forgotten Thursday when he arrived at camp.

Ramirez showed his fellow Dominican Republic native some love by rolling into JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., donning a No. 34 Ortiz shirt.

You won’t be seeing No. 34 on the Red Sox’s field ever again, as Boston plans to retire Big Papi’s number this spring. But Ramirez apparently is making sure fans don’t forget Ortiz as his team begins its latest chapter without him. Not that they ever would.

How can the Red Sox replace David Ortiz in 2017? >>

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN