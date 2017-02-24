Harman Introducing Way To Wirelessly Connect To Apple CarPlay

Share this:

If you love using Apple CarPlay, but think plugging your phone into a USB outlet is too much of a chore, you’re in luck.

Harman announced Thursday it’s rolling out a system that allows you to wirelessly connect to Apple CarPlay, according to a press release. The company first introduced the wireless connectivity on the new 2017 BMW 5 Series.

CarPlay offers iPhone users much of the same functionality as traditional Bluetooth connectivity programs, but because it was developed by Apple, the interface is very similar to the phone’s. Currently, however, the only way to connect to CarPlay is with by plugging into a USB port.

“Harman continues to deliver options to consumers for seamless integration of multiple mobile ecosystems into our integrated automotive platform,” Phil Eyler, vice president and president of connected car at Harman, said in a statement. “Whether CarPlay, Android Auto, or any other projection mode solution, Harman is the industry leader with pioneering support for these accessory apps. We look forward to working with automakers to roll out this technology and together with many Harman solutions to offer consumers safe, secure, and harmonious driving experiences.”

Harman’s system works by using Bluetooth to pair your phone to the car, and Wi-Fi to maintain that connection.

We’re not sure when Harman will begin supplying the new CarPlay to other automakers besides BMW, or which ones it will offer it to first. According to its website, Harman’s OEM partners include most Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover brands.

Thumbnail photo via Harman