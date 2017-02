Share this:

A team finally scored in the first Beanpot semifinal game Monday, and it was quite the goal.

The No. 4 Harvard Crimson struck first against the Northeastern Huskies at TD Garden thanks to an Alexander Kerfoot tip-in goal at the 6:10 mark in the second period. The original shot came from Viktor Dombrovskiy from the blue line.

The Huskies did knot the game with a late power-play goal, though.

