No lead is safe in Monday’s Beanpot championship game.

After BU took a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second period, Harvard responded with a goal from winger Luke Esposito to tie the contest. After a blast from Crimson defenseman Clay Anderson, Esposito positioned himself perfectly for a tip-in goal.

To see the game-tying goal, check out the video above.