Hartford Mayor, Connecticut Governor Invite Islanders To Play At XL Center

Are the Hartford Whalers coming back to the NHL? Connecticut politicians would like to see that happen.

Barclays Center reportedly ended its relationship with the New York Islanders after just two seasons, so the team will need a place to play after their contract is up following the 2018-19 season. And Connecticut governor Dannel Malloy and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin would like that place to be the XL Center in their state’s capital.

JUST IN: @GovMalloyOffice and @MayorBronin send letter to NHL Islanders encouraging them of considering Hartford as a new home. pic.twitter.com/EfWVxPTW4p — newsbell (@newsbell) February 3, 2017

The Hartford-New Haven television market actually is the largest in the country without a professional sports team in the four major leagues, but the return of the NHL is a long shot. The Whalers left town and became the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997 in part because of low attendance.

Still, that likely won’t stop those nostalgic for the Whalers from dreaming.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images