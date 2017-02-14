Have Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Agreed To Terms On Mega-Fight?

Share this:

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been talking trash for months. But it appears they’re about to put their money where their mouths are.

The Irish UFC star and the American boxer have “settled on their respective fees” and agreed on a multi-million dollar deal to make their much-anticipated fight a reality, the Irish Sun reported Tuesday, citing a source close to McGregor.

According to the Sun, the contract still hasn’t been signed yet “due to a third-party hold-up.” But the Irish paper’s source claims “all the details have been agreed upon” and that the fight could be announced “within two weeks.”

This news stands in contrast to UFC president Dana White’s insistence that a McGregor-Mayweather bout won’t happen. White told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava before Super Bowl LI there’s a better chance of him taking the field as Tom Brady’s backup than the mega-fight actually going down.

Yet the two superstars — especially McGregor — have talked quite a big game. The Notorious said point-blank at a late-January Q&A he has his sights set on fighting Mayweather, and the two have exchanged plenty of barbs on social media.

Mayweather announced his retirement in 2015 after defeating Andre Berto to improve to 49-0, and it likely would take a hefty sum for him to enter the ring for No. 50. But Monday’s report gives fans renewed hope that this long-awaited bout might actually go down.

