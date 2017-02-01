Head To These Boston Bars To Watch The Super Bowl

Share this:

There are so many great places to watch the Super Bowl around Boston. Being the home of the New England Patriots, it is guaranteed that all sports bars around town are going to be packed with fans this Sunday.

Here are a few of Dining Playbook’s favorite places to watch the big game and cheer on our hometown team. From great food to delicious drinks, these are the places you and your friends want to be.

••• 🍴 Combo Platter – Buffalo Chicken Dip, Pulled Pork Sliders, Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls 📍 Cask 'n Flagon | Boston, MA A photo posted by ALINA😛 •• Will You Brie Mine?🧀 (@willyoubriemine) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:19am PST

To start, we often head to one of the most iconic sports bars in Boston, Cask ‘N Flagon.

Cask N’ Flagon’s Boston location is right behind Fenway Park’s Green Monster, but it’s more than just a great place to gather before a Red Sox game. Sports fans of all kind head to the Cask when game time hits. No matter where your seat is located, you have optimal views of any given television. For food, go with the Combo Platter, which is all of your favorite appetizers in one dish. Think Buffalo Chicken Dip, Pulled Pork Sliders, and Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls. What more could you want?

Cask ‘N Flagon: 62 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA and 804 Plain St., Marshfield, MA

What is better than some nachos and a beer on this #thirstythursday A photo posted by Waxy's Brookline (@waxysbrookline) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

Next up is the fan favorite Waxy’s. With several locations around Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut, you’re sure to find one of these Irish pubs near you.

Waxy’s is a new kind of Irish pub. It’s more than just fresh food and great drinks. It’s about making room at the table for friends, meeting new people, and sharing memories with friends. With fine Irish fare, plenty of beer and cocktails, and televisions lining the bar, Waxy’s is a no brainer when it comes to watching the Super Bowl. There’s nothing better than watching the game with a plate of nachos and a nice cold beer.

Waxy’s Modern Irish Bar + Kitchen: Find a location near you.

The weekend scene at #ScorpionPatriotPlace 👌✨🦂 Music by @malynerwiener tonight // Tomorrow: @jessejessdj A photo posted by Scorpion Bar Patriot Place (@scorpionpatriotplace) on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:07pm PST

If you’re looking to catch the game close to the Patriots home, we suggest Scorpion Bar Patriot Place.

Newly opened in Patriot Place, Scorpion Bar is a hot spot that comes to us from nightlife gurus Big Night Entertainment Group. The giant space has high-definition televisions throughout the restaurant, including a large, LED projection screen, perfect for Super Bowl viewing. Pass up the first beer for one of their 125 tequilas. And don’t forget the burritos, tacos, and enchiladas!

Scorpion Bar Patriot Place: 253 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035

My nachos are glowing A photo posted by 🍑 Foodie To My Bootie (@foodietomybootie) on Mar 30, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

Next we have Warehouse Bar & Grille located in Boston’s Financial District.

The Warehouse is a lively restaurant and bar that offers crave worthy American cuisine. Easily accessible by T, Warehouse is a perfect spot in the city to watch the game, socialize with friends, and eat chow down on amazing bites. Start light with the buffalo cauliflower, then go for the steak tips and the mashed potatoes. You certainly won’t be sorry.

Warehouse Bar & Grille: 40 Broad St, Boston, MA 02109

Sums it up about right! A photo posted by Jesse A Woodman (@jayadub) on Sep 24, 2015 at 1:10pm PDT

Finally, we have Playmakers Sports Bar & Grill in Waltham.

With 18 televisions, you won’t miss a beat of the game at Playmakers. Enjoy over 20 beers on tap and a tasty menu. We suggest ordering the Playmakers Platter, a massive order of chicken wings, potato skins, pretzel sticks, and buffalo chicken spring rolls. There is no way that you and your group won’t go hungry. And don’t forget the kids at home! Playmakers is family friendly with plenty of games and a great kids menu.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Grill: 342 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453

Wherever you decide to go this Sunday, we hope you have a great time and eat lots of nom-worthy food. Go Pats!