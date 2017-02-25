Heisman Finalist Baker Mayfield Arrested For Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Baker Mayfield was a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy, but now he’s in trouble with the law.
The Oklahoma quarterback was arrested Saturday morning by Fayetteville, Ark., police for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest, according to The Oklahoman. The incident happened at 2:56 a.m., and Mayfield was released from jail after posting bail at 11:23 a.m.
Mayfield’s arrest report says a man got a police officer’s attention at 2:29 a.m. and was looking to file an assault and battery report. The man was yelling at Mayfield, and Mayfield said he had been trying to break up an altercation. Mayfield was told to wait while the officer collected the other man’s statement, and that’s when the 21-year-old began”causing a scene.”
The officer’s report said Mayfield was shouting profanities and noted the quarterback was having difficulty walking down stairs, slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol. When the officer called Mayfield over, he began to walk away instead.
The report says Mayfield eventually started sprinting away after repeated orders for him to stop, so the officer chased after Mayfield and tackled him. The officer said Mayfield refused to put his hands behind his back, but he eventually got him handcuffed.
The Sooners didn’t have much to say about the situation yet.
“We are aware of the matter and are learning the details,” Oklahoma team spokesman Mike Houck said, per The Oklahoman. “We don’t have any other information at this time.”
Mayfield’s court date is set for April 7.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
