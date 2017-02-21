Here Are Five Last-Minute NBA Trade Deadline Moves That Should Be Made

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA trade deadline represents the last chance for contending teams to make significant moves that will help them get to the playoffs and perhaps take the next step.

It’s also a chance for rebuilding teams to dump veteran players they don’t want in exchange for young players and draft assets, so there’s plenty of incentive for every team to actively work the phones with the 2017 trade deadline approaching.

We’ve already seen a few deals made the last few weeks, but the majority of trades happen in the week of the actual trade deadline. So, The Sports Daily looked at five last-minute moves that should be made before Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images