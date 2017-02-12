Here Are The Most Ruthless Kevin Durant Signs From His Oklahoma City Return

Share this:

If you think Oklahoma City Thunder fans have forgiven Kevin Durant for skipping town, you clearly didn’t watch Saturday night’s game.

Durant played his first game in OKC since leaving in free agency last summer to join the Golden State Warriors, and the contest lived up to the hype. The Warriors forward heard loud boos from the Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd, got into it with Russell Westbrook and hit some big shots in two-and-a-half hours of must-watch television.

And while Durant got the last laugh in a 130-114 Warriors victory, Thunder fans did not hold back in ripping their former franchise player. Several fans wore T-shirts with cupcakes on them, a reference to Westbrook’s now-infamous “cupcake” Instagram post after Durant left OKC.

Oh, and there were signs. Lots and lots of anti-Durant signs. Here are the best of the bunch:

*Insert cupcake emoji pic.twitter.com/BF8OZO9c0c — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 12, 2017

Sweet photo of KD and a loving fan from @usatsimg pic.twitter.com/AUXoD0FOn1 — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) February 12, 2017

KD and Russ are getting along just fine outside Chesapeake Energy Arena pic.twitter.com/jeLThmHqxf — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 11, 2017

This guy has an original "Mr. Unreliable" paper: pic.twitter.com/KyHhbUmHXu — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

More signage from inside Chesapeake Energy Arena before Thunder-Warriors: pic.twitter.com/dG1Sg7bPGU — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 12, 2017

This sign made Kevin Durant giggle. pic.twitter.com/3sOaQmQAnl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 12, 2017

Those are all pretty solid, but we think this one takes the cake:

The Warriors will be back in Oklahoma City on March 20, so Thunder fans have plenty of time to think of more creative signs bashing Durant.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images