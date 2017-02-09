Here Are The Patriots Who Won’t Be At White House For Super Bowl LI Celebration

Share this:

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year or so, you know President Donald Trump has quite a bit of opposition in the United States.

People all over the country have been boycotting businesses that support Trump, protesting his policies and executive orders and denouncing his most offensive remarks. So, it should come as no surprise that not every member of the New England Patriots wants to visit Trump at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight end Martellus Bennett was the first to boycott the trip, telling the media he wouldn’t go even before the Pats won the big game. A handful of Bennett’s teammates have now followed suit.

Here are the Patriots who won’t be attending the team’s trip to Washington, D.C. and what they had to say about it:

Bennett: “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

Free safety Devin McCourty: “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

Running back James White*: “I’ll wait ’til the time comes and decide then.”

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower: “Been there, done that.”

Defensive end Chris Long: “Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me.”

Running back LeGarrette Blount: “I will NOT be going to the White House. I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”

*White said he’s considering skipping the trip but hasn’t decided.

